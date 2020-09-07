Man sheds 110 lbs. during quarantine

(CNN) – A Vermont man used the coronavirus pandemic as motivation to get healthier. He wanted to shed some of his more than 340 pounds, to lower the chance of contracting COVID-19.

Eight months ago, Walter Chesnut would have driven 100 feet to get his mail. Today, he walks.

“When it became apparent that this virus was going to be everywhere, I decided that I had to do something that I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time,” he said.

Before the pandemic hit, Walter weighed 342 pounds. Now, he’s 110 pounds lighter.

“I started with restricting calories to 1,800 a day, when the gyms closed I bought an elliptical machine and some weights and I’ve been doing 50 minutes a day of cardio,” he said, going from a size 2XL to a medium.

He continued, “If you want to get in shape and be healthy, there is nothing stopping you.”

But it hasn’t all been a breeze.

“There were days where I would do everything right and the scale wouldn’t move.”

Walter says persistence is key.

“Things are happening within you, and you’re building up your metabolism and you’re building up muscle tone.”

Patience is something that one personal trainer says many lack while pursuing their health goals.

“Results don’t come overnight. Everybody wants that quick fix or the pill to achieve health and happiness. But it’s a slow process of hard work and discipline,” says trainer Adam Carmichael.

A slow process that, for Walter, has been able to get him off of blood pressure medication. But he says he’s gained so much more.

“Just, really, falling in love with life again.”

Chesnut also says he has never felt better in his entire life.