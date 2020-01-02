Man pleads for help on doorbell camera after being shot

(CNN) – A man visiting Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl was caught on a homeowner’s Ring camera begging for help, after being carjacked and shot after the game.

It happened in the early morning hours last Sunday.

Before Anthony desperately pleaded for help, he told his sister he thought he would take his last breath in a dirt lot.

“They told him to keep backing up and pointing the gun at him and then they just said, ‘It’s over.’ And he said, ‘Just take me home.’ And they started shooting,” she said.

The 32-year old was in town for the Fiesta Bowl.

He was still in his Buckeyes sweatshirt when he hobbled to Scott Sander’s house.

“[He was] pounding on our front door. And then after that, the gentleman ran,” he said.

Anthony, while bleeding, was hopping fences and hoping for help, when he hit Jerry’s Ring doorbell just as the Phoenix firefighter was waking up.

“I took a very pessimistic approach,” he said.

Jerry immediately called 911 and watched Anthony closely.

“I could tell, he was hurt in some way, shape, or form. I couldn’t see any blood through his shirt, but I was starting to see it show up in random spots on the patio. He told me he had been shot seven times. That was his best guess as to how many times someone had shot at him.”

The suspects are a 16, 17, and 18-year-old.

The oldest is Roderick Smith, an already-convicted felon who allegedly confessed to carjacking Anthony, driving him to ATMs, then shooting him.

“He feels very lucky to be alive and he is extremely traumatized,” his sister said.

Doctors were able to remove the bullet, which was lodged in Anthony’s abdomen.

He’ll be in the hospital for several days.

