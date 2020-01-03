Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park for nearly two weeks found alive

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (WJW) – A man who went missing just days before Christmas was rescued Thursday in Grand Canyon National Park.

National Park Service rangers say Martin Edward O’Connor, 58, of La Porte, Texas went missing on December 22.

Officials say he had been traveling alone and was staying at Yavapai Lodge on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, which was the last place he was seen before he disappeared.

Authorities initiated a missing person investigation and shared a flier on Facebook Monday asking citizens to help locate O’Conner.

Hikers reported seeing him along the New Hance Trail Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, around 10 a.m. Mountain Standard Time, rangers located O’Conner on that trail and evacuated him from the inner canyon via helicopter.

The National Park Service says O’Connor is undergoing a medical evaluation.

No additional information regarding his condition or this incident is available at this time.

