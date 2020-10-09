ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning after he reportedly walked into the street and sat down.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said the incident happened just after midnight Friday morning. Police said a driver of a white Nissan Altima struck the man and drove away.
The pedestrian died from his injuries.
The police department is searching for the driver of the sedan. Officers said the car should have left front damage and a missing left front fog light bezel.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man killed by hit-and-run driver after sitting down on Florida road, police say
- Titans on track for Tuesday game against Bills after no new COVID-19 cases reported
- Recreational marijuana goes on sale years after approval in Maine
- Utah man accused of kidnapping after woman writes 911 on hand, shows locksmith
- Diner wrote ‘mask’ instead of leaving tip after reminder about COVID policy