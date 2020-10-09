Man killed by hit-and-run driver after sitting down on Florida road, police say

by: WFLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning after he reportedly walked into the street and sat down.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the incident happened just after midnight Friday morning. Police said a driver of a white Nissan Altima struck the man and drove away.

The pedestrian died from his injuries.

The police department is searching for the driver of the sedan. Officers said the car should have left front damage and a missing left front fog light bezel.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc.

