Man gets life for impregnating 10-year-old in South Carolina

This undated photo provided by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office shows Tony Orlanda Singleton. The 37-year-old man in South Carolina will spend the rest of his life in prison for impregnating a 10-year-old. (14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office via AP)

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A 37-year-old man in South Carolina will spend the rest of his life in prison for impregnating a 10-year-old.

Prosecutors said Tony Orlanda Singleton was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree criminal sexual assault.

Authorities say they took DNA evidence from the fetus after the girl had an abortion and it proved Singleton was the father.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a news release that Singleton came into a room while she was watching cartoons in a home in Estill in April 2016, turned off the lights and raped her.

Prosecutors said jurors deliberated less than an hour Wednesday before finding Singleton guilty. Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen then handed down the life sentence without parole.

