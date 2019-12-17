Man found in freezer with notarized letter after wife’s death

(CNN) – Officers have launched a death investigation after a woman died at her Utah retirement community.

But it’s not her death they are looking into, it’s who they discovered in her freezer.

For almost a month, crime scene tape on the elderly woman’s door has stayed up, with questions swirling across her Tooele retirement community.

What happened to her husband?

“Jeanne was, by all appearances, a very nice person. Very friendly. We’ve talked to her quite a bit and take her to doctor appointments,” said resident Evan Kline.

Friends say they knew Jeanne Mathers was about to die when she quit receiving dialysis treatments, but they didn’t know her dead husband was lying inside a freezer for the past 10 years.

“The story that at least she was putting out, was her husband walked out on her,” Kline said.

“I think he died and she kept him so she didn’t have to turn in his social security,” said resident James Kite.

But the question remains, how did Paul Mathers die?

According to a notarized letter found along with the body, he said his wife was not responsible for his death.

“It was notarized on December 2, 2008. We believe he had a terminal illness,” said Sgt. Hansen with the Tooele Police Department.

“Based on what I know now, I’d have to say it was probably the plan, yeah, for her to keep the money because it was her only source of income,” adds Kline.

Even if she didn’t kill him, not reporting her husband’s death is illegal. Especially when she continued to receive at least 170,000 dollars of government payments.

“Well, I guess you could call it kind of smart! Then again, crooks a lot of the time are smart!” Kline said.

Police say more pertinent details to the case were contained within the letter, but they are not planning on releasing that information at this time.

