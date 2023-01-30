PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man has died trying to rescue a baby from a fire in Mercer County, and the baby passed away as well.

The Mercer County coroner identified the victims as Kendric McBride, 1, and Justin Foust, 37.

Firefighters were sent to a fire on the 1000 block of Enterprise Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday. By the time the first crews arrived on the scene, the home was already an inferno.

“Tried to make a fire attack, but conditions worsened, and they ended up going defensive,” said Pine Twp. Fire Chief Nate Addleman.

Because of the remote location outside of Grove City and the lack of water nearby, the call for mutual aid went out to neighboring departments in both Mercer and Butler counties for manpower and tankers to haul water to the scene.

“There was a lot. Daytime calls can make it tough, so we did call for quite a lot of help. There were well over a dozen [departments],” said Chief Addleman.

Throughout the morning, investigators had trouble even getting into the fire because of the intense flames and smoke.

Family members told WKBN that six people, including two children, had been staying at the house, and when the fire started, the adults and one child got out safely only to realize a one-year-old boy was still inside.

Although family mentioned the possibility of a space heater being to blame, investigators have not made any rulings. The coroner says testing will be needed to determine how the two victims died in Pine Township.

The Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County Coroner are investigating.