WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – One man is dead after a vehicle struck a horse and buggy Saturday evening.

It happened in Wilmington Township on New Castle Mercer Road near Rodgers Road just after 5:30 p.m., according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police Mercer.

A vehicle was traveling south when it rear-ended a horse and buggy also traveling south.

Daniel Miller, 77, was thrown from the horse and buggy into a field. He succumbed to his injuries and died on the scene.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage to its front and the buggy had major damage.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts but were not injured.

PSP Butler, New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department, Mercer County Department of Public Safety, EMS and the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office all assisted on the scene.