Man breaks into Taco Bell, cooks, then takes nap

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WDTN) – A Georgia man took a cue from both the Grinch and Goldilocks when he broke into a Georgia fast food restaurant last month.
The man climbed through a drive-thru window at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell early on Christmas morning. He turned on the fryers and whipped himself up a meal before napping on the restaurant’s floor.
About three hours later, he woke up and fled the store, but not before making off with a laptop and tablet. Police are offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.
