NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man they say broke into a stable and “committed unnatural sex acts” with two horses.
The unidentified man entered the stable in City Park, Louisiana, around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. He proceeded to commit unspecified sex acts with two of the horses, according to police.
The NOPD released still images from surveillance video showing the suspect wearing a striped shirt and a medical mask pulled down below his chin. The suspect has a distinctive tattoo on his right arm.
One of the horses belongs to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to OPSO General Counsel Blake Arcuri.
“I can confirm we were notified of an incident involving an OPSO horse assigned to the Mounted Division,” Arcuri said. “The New Orleans Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into the matter.”
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact police.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man accused of committing ‘unnatural sex acts’ with 2 horses
- Texas hospice care owner who lied about life expectancy of thousands of patients is sentenced to prison
- Traveling for Christmas? These states require a COVID-19 test before entering
- Downtown Dayton Partnership, city officials role out ‘Pickup Zone’ initiative
- North Carolina couple married for 61 years dies of COVID-19 minutes apart, holding hands