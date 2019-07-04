Magnitude-6.4 earthquake reported in southern California

LOS ANGELES (WDTN) – A magnitude-6.4 earthquake has been reported Thursday afternoon in southern California, just north of of Los Angeles, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Prelim M6.6 Earthquake Southern California Jul-04 17:33 UTC, updates https://t.co/U0QmdQsbaW — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 4, 2019

The epicenter of the earthquake occurred about 120 miles north, northeast of Los Angeles, near Searles Valley, Calif., at around 1:30 pm eastern time.

The extent of damage or possible injuries has yet to be determined.

