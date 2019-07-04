Magnitude-6.4 earthquake reported in southern California

LOS ANGELES (WDTN) – A magnitude-6.4 earthquake has been reported Thursday afternoon in southern California, just north of of Los Angeles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The epicenter of the earthquake occurred about 120 miles north, northeast of Los Angeles, near Searles Valley, Calif., at around 1:30 pm eastern time.
The extent of damage or possible injuries has yet to be determined.
