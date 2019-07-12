Magnitude 4.9 aftershock of California quakes felt widely

RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 4.9 aftershock of last week’s Southern California earthquakes has been felt widely in the region.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 6:11 a.m. Friday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northeast of the Mojave Desert city of Ridgecrest.
The quake was felt very lightly in the Los Angeles area.
There have been thousands of aftershocks of the magnitude 6.4 earthquake on July 4 and the 7.1 quake that occurred the next day.
The aftershocks have been dying off but are expected to continue for some time.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.