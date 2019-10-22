Macy’s to stop selling real fur by end of fiscal year 2020

FILE – In this July 10, 2015, file photo, shoppers walk into a Macy’s department store at the Hanover Mall in Hanover, Mass. Macy’s is cutting up to about 4,800 jobs after disappointing holiday sales. The company also listed Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, which 40 stores it would close. It had announced it was closing […]

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s Inc. says it will stop selling real fur by the end of its fiscal year 2020 at its namesake stores, Bloomingdale’s, as well as at its discount outlets.

As part of the announcement, the department store chain says it will close its fur vaults and salons.

In statement, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette says company representatives have regularly met with the Humane Society of the United States and other non-governmental groups.

Macy’s store label brands are already fur free.

The Cincinnati-based retailer says that the rise of new fabric technology like faux fur will make the transition easier.

Macy’s follows such companies as Ralph Lauren and Burberry in dropping real fur.

Macy’s fiscal year 2020 will end in early 2021.

