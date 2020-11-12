(WTNH) — Macy’s is holding a seasonal hiring event on Thursday.
Due to the pandemic, Macy’s will conduct all interviews for in-store opportunities by phone. The positions range from stocking shelves to working at the cosmetics counter.
The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Prior to the hiring event, candidates are encouraged to submit applications online to receive a response via email.
Macy’s said many applicants receive an offer the same day they apply.
In 2019, the company transitioned about 1,000 seasonal positions to permanent ones.
About one-third of Macy’s store leadership employees started their careers during the holiday season, the company reports.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Macy’s to hold seasonal hiring event Thursday
- 6 American military members killed in Egypt helicopter crash
- Live update from DC: President-elect Biden moves forward with transition despite Pres. Trump not conceding
- Ohio Supreme Court rules Centerville does not qualify as victim in false 911 call
- Watch: Bobcat catches rabbit in Colorado backyard, then loses it