Lyft offering free rides to job interviews

(CNN) – Lyft is launching a new initiative that gives riders free or discounted rides to job interviews, and for the first three weeks of employment.

The ride share company says the ‘Jobs Access Program’ aims to close the short-term transportation gap for job access and training in low-income communities.

In its program announcement, it said:

“For the unemployed, reliable transportation to a job interview or to the first few weeks of work can mean the difference between successful, long-term employment and lost opportunities.”

Lyft is partnering with national and local organizations including the United Way and National Down Syndrome Society to offer it to those in need.

The program will be available in more than 35 markets in the U.S. and Canada.

