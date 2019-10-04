Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Lovin’ It! McRib returns to menus next week

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite! Thursday, the fast food chain announced the McRib will return to menus next week.

McDonald’s first launched the iconic sandwich in 1981.

It features a seasoned boneless pork patty, barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles on a hoagie-style sesame seed bun.

Not every location is getting the popular menu item.

McDonald’s says the sandwich will appear at just over ten thousand U.S. restaurants for a limited time.

The McRib could go on sale as soon as Monday, October 7.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS