(CNN) – McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite! Thursday, the fast food chain announced the McRib will return to menus next week.
McDonald’s first launched the iconic sandwich in 1981.
It features a seasoned boneless pork patty, barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles on a hoagie-style sesame seed bun.
Not every location is getting the popular menu item.
McDonald’s says the sandwich will appear at just over ten thousand U.S. restaurants for a limited time.
The McRib could go on sale as soon as Monday, October 7.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Rep. Turner discusses upcoming visit with US Secretary of Defense, impeachment inquiry
- Lovin’ It! McRib returns to menus next week
- Sheriff’s Office seeks information in Orlando Edwards cold case
- Ohio AG unveils study aimed at preventing opioid addiction
- Bed Bath & Beyond to close 60 stores by end of 2019