Lovin’ It! McRib returns to menus next week

(CNN) – McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite! Thursday, the fast food chain announced the McRib will return to menus next week.

McDonald’s first launched the iconic sandwich in 1981.

It features a seasoned boneless pork patty, barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles on a hoagie-style sesame seed bun.

Not every location is getting the popular menu item.

McDonald’s says the sandwich will appear at just over ten thousand U.S. restaurants for a limited time.

The McRib could go on sale as soon as Monday, October 7.

