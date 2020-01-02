Louisiana man accused of pulling gun on 9-year-old over taking last Dr. Pepper

WEST MONROE, La. (1/2/2020) — A 39-year-old West Monroe man is starting the new year behind bars. Deputies say it’s because he held a gun to the head of a child for taking his last Dr. Pepper.
On January 1, 2020, Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a home off LA 3033 for a domestic aggravated battery complaint.
When they arrived, deputies say they talked to a 9-year-old boy, who said his father, Chad Kinnaird, became angry with him for drinking the last Dr. Pepper back on December 28.
Deputies say Kinnaird had held a loaded .32 caliber handgun against the boy’s head. Kinnaird was mirandized by deputies, and he denied the allegations.
Kinnaird is charged with Violation of a Protective Order and Domestic Abuse Battery/Child Endangerment.
