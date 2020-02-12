Breaking News
Louisiana funeral home to host Valentine’s movie night

Valentine's movie night

Valentine’s Day event at Louisiana funeral home.(Tharp-Sontheimer Funeral Home)

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – With Valentine’s Day coming up this week, many people are rushing to make reservations at intimate restaurants. But if you’re dying for a more offbeat Valentine’s event, head to Tharp-Sontheimer Funeral Home.

This year,  Tharp-Sontheimer is hosting its first Valentine’s Movie Night, with a free family-friendly viewing of “Sleepless in Seattle.”

Funeral home director Yami Reina said the themed movie night, which will be held Thursday, will be held in the parking lot, with the main building open for guests to use the bathroom, the kitchen or take a tour of the caskets on display.

Reina has hosted other themed events in the parking lot of the funeral home, from Halloween trunk-or-treats to a car show.

Attendees to the Valentine’s event will enjoy free popcorn, flowers and chocolate. They are also encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

