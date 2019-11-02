Loughlin fights college admission scandal charges

(NBC) – Actress Lori Loughlin is contesting the latest charges against her in the college admissions scandal.

Attorneys for Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, filed court documents Friday saying the couple plans to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.

The couple also waived their right to appear at an arraignment hearing November 20.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying 500 thousand dollars to get both their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.

The couple previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.