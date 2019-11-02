Breaking News
Springfield couple killed in Mercer County crash

Loughlin fights college admission scandal charges

U.S. & World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – Actress Lori Loughlin is contesting the latest charges against her in the college admissions scandal.

Attorneys for Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, filed court documents Friday saying the couple plans to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.

The couple also waived their right to appear at an arraignment hearing November 20.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying 500 thousand dollars to get both their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.

The couple previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS