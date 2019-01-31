Lottery argument leads to happy discovery for Kansas couple
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man says he discovered he had won $22,000 in the Kansas Lottery when he was bickering with his wife about how much he spends on lottery tickets.
Shawnee resident and avid lottery player Louis Kronawitter tells the Topeka Capital-Journal that he and his wife were surprised when he found the winning 2by2 Quick Pick ticket last week. The Kansas Lottery confirmed the jackpot Tuesday.
Lottery officials say 2by2 is a daily game that offers players eight ways to win. It has a top prize of $22,000.
Kronawitter says he’s always known he would win a jackpot and that he believes he’ll win again someday.
Kronawitter says he plans to give a portion of his winnings to his church and use the rest to help his family.
