Location-tracking ads not just online anymore

(NBC) – Advertisers have been following us around the web for years, and now it’s happening in the physical world through digital ads on billboards in airports, at bus stops, even on Smart TVs.

“You might assume that they’re all playing on a loop but sometimes they’re changing because people like you are passing by,” said Thomas Germain with Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports looked at how savvy companies such as Five Tier and Lamar advertising are tracking consumers with smartphones and connected car technology.

They also observe where each mobile device starts and finishes its day, pairing that location data with other consumer information for targeted ads

“Every moment in your life is just another data point for advertisers to consider and another opportunity to turn your attention into ad dollars,” said Germain.

Data from cell phones isn’t identifiable such as your name or phone number, but it is personal.

“Your recent web searches, your income, your race, your age, your gender…”

These methods are legal, and it’s nearly impossible to opt out.

“If you like using 21st century technology there’s really nothing you can do to shut the system down entirely,” Germain said.

But you can take steps to boost your privacy by limiting which apps have access to your location, deleting the apps you’re not using, and adjusting privacy settings on social media accounts.

“Anything you can do to chip away at the information that companies have about you will make a difference,” limiting the screens, and advertisers, that follow you.

Another way to decrease the amount of data you’re sharing is turning off WiFi and Bluetooth, which can also be used to collect information about you.

