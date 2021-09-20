Live updates: 2 taken to hospital after shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say two people were shot Monday at Heritage High School.

The most recent update came in at 1 p.m. and police said the two victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Rumors that there were active shooters at other schools are false, police said.

Police did not share information about who the victims were and did not have information about the suspect(s). The investigation is ongoing.

Students were being evacuated and sent to the school’s tennis courts, authorities say. Parents can meet their children there.

Officer Brandon Maynard could not confirm additional details as of 1 p.m. but said officers were gathering more information.

Nearby Achievable Dream Academy has also been placed on lockdown.

There’s still a major police presence in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. WAVY has a crew at the scene also gathering information.

