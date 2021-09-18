LIVE: North Port police, FBI search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé at Carlton Reserve

U.S. and World

by:

Posted: / Updated:


NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police officers and FBI agents are searching the Carlton Reserve to find Brian Laundrie, fiancé of missing North Port woman Gabby Petito.

The North Port Police Department tweeted that Laundrie’s family believes he went to the reserve earlier in the week. His family previously said he was last seen Tuesday while wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

The reserve covers more than 25,000 acres in Sarasota County.

More information will be added to this article as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Saturday Midday update on Brian Laundrie search

“Brian is not missing, he's hiding,” said the lawyer representing Gabby Petito's family

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake shakes SoCal

Carnivorous Worms Invading Local Lawns

Storm Team 2 Forecast

More News