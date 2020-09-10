Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miamia, Florida

by: Haley Townsend

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks after Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden introduced her as his running mate during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(NewsNation Now) — Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris hosted a roundtable event in Miami, Florida Thursday.

Harris hosted a conversation with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, and community leaders from Florida Memorial University to discuss the challenges facing the African American community in South Florida. A video of the event will be posted shortly.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks at the Virginia Military Institute. You can listen to Pence’s full remarks here. President Donald Trump also held a news conference from the White House.

