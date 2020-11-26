LIST: Online, in-person Black Friday deals

Black Friday isn’t so much a day anymore, with deals that span the whole month of November. This not only gives you, the consumer, more time to buy gifts but it also means retailers can avoid a big crowd the day after Thanksgiving.

Undoubtedly people will still want to shop in-person, but rest assured, retail giants like Walmart and Costco already have plans in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. A lot of businesses will be closed for Thanksgiving — a welcome change to some — so hours for in-person shopping may be later in the morning than usual.

Below are some of the best deals from the biggest companies we could find. If you’re in the mood for a deal, then look no further.

Apple Product Deals

While a scan through Amazon, Target, Costco and Walmart reveals some comparable prices on the bigger ticket electronics from Apple Inc. a few price tracking sites have identified where the bar is set for bargains. Here’s a roundup of prices to target to know you are getting a deal on your Apple gear.

Target Deals

For fans of Target, the month kicked off with a series of high-end electronics. But in this final week, which officially started Sunday, the retailer says toys, kitchen items, electronics and even gaming systems are the priorities.

Costco Deals

Costco is well known for it’s already-rock-bottom prices for a number of goods (often sold in family-sized quantities) – along with the pre-pandemic food samples, of course. But those deals will be getting even better for Black Friday.

Walmart Deals

Walmart announced last month a revamped Black Friday event in three phases. Phase one begins online on Wednesday evening. All Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. The company said it will limit the number of customers allowed in its stores and will promote physical distancing.

Amazon Deals

If you wait until the day after Thanksgiving to do your Black Friday shopping you’ll miss most of your window to score holiday deals on Amazon. The Seattle-based online retailer has been hinting at a full week of discounts for a while and on Monday they leaked a list of potential gifts.

Check blackfriday.com for other bargains and discounts, as well as information about stores participating in the biggest retail event of the year.