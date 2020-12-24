Letters to Santa give unique look at 2020

(KUSA) When Whitney Pickering and her fiancée bought their home in Evergreen, Colorado a little more than a year ago, it came with a mailbox with a lock on it that they thought would be of no use.

They bought a new mailbox, but the old one lingered. It was kept in the garage until Pickering realized its magic potential. A new coat of paint and a sign that says Santa made her home at 29973 Spruce Rd. in Evergreen the place for people to send a letter to the North Pole.

“It’s been crazy,” said Pickering, pulling new, unanswered letters from the box. After getting just 43 letters last year, Santa’s helper has received more than 300 letters in 2020.

Many have questions about what the reindeer eat and what Santa does for fun. But, some show just how much Santa is needed this year.