‘Let the baby die’: Sign stuns Dad of 4-year-old with rare disorders

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – A Toledo-area dad whose son’s rare disorders prompted him to place signs around his local mall to tell people how they can help was stunned when someone else responded with their own sign.

“Stop asking for money. Let the baby die. It’s called Darwinism. Happy Holidays.” That’s what the sign read.

“It shocked me,” KC Ahlers, father of RJ, said. “I mean it really shocked me that somebody would have the kind of cruelty.”

When Ahlers first read the message targeting his son, he was filled with rage. KC put up six signs around the Franklin Park Mall that share a bit about baby RJ’s rare birth disorders and how others can help by donating. This week, three of those signs were joined by the ruthless one.

“I came out,” KC Ahlers said. “I saw it. Immediately took the one down. There were other ones that were up, but somebody, some other good Samaritans kicked them down.”

In Oct., the Ahlers’ hosted a superhero-themed fundraiser where about $4,000 was raised.

“I was actually very impressed and touched by the outpouring of love that the Toledo community, our fellow Toledoans, showed on us, see even RJ was too,” Ahlers said.

KC says that money went toward an expensive genetic test. Baby RJ’s parents say their son has two rare birth disorders. One impacts his brain, the other stems from a chromosome abnormality. Now, there’s a hole present in RJ’s heart and KC says most babies with these diseased don’t live past age two.

Ahlers decided to throw away the hate and send a different message to whoever made the signs.

“We want to raise our son to not reciprocate hatred,” Ahlers said. We want to battle hatred with love. So, we obviously know somebody that did this is disturbed and we hope they get the help. But, we’re going to keep taking your signs down as we see them because this town doesn’t need hatred. This town needs love.”

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page for RJ Ahlers.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.