DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Senator JD Vance introduced new legislation to ban federal mask mandates Thursday, which was quickly blocked by Senate Democrats.

The Freedom to Breathe Act would prevent the reimposition of mask mandates in the country.

This would apply to domestic air travel, public transportation and schools. Vance said it’s been more than three years since the start of the pandemic, and Americans cannot live in fear.

“My goal here is actually to get this thing through and to get it through easily, so that we can all go back to our lives and not fear that we’re going to have mask mandates reimposed on schoolchildren again,” Vance said. “Again, it would be a terrible mistake.”

The Freedom to Breathe Act can be read in full here.