LeBron James pumps up Goodyear after Trump attacks company

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Trail Blazers Lakers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, right, and teammate Anthony Davis slap hands before Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Akron’s best-known native has responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on his Ohio hometown’s iconic company, offering a shout-out of solidarity with the city, company and workers.

LeBron James says Goodyear Tire has been great for his city and for the country. He calls Goodyear an “unbelievable brand.” He commented to reporters in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where the NBA is playing during the pandemic.

Trump Wednesday called via Tweet for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.  The president inaccurately said the company had “announced a ban” on “Make America Great Again” caps.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS