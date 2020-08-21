LeBron James pumps up Goodyear after Trump attacks company

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Akron’s best-known native has responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on his Ohio hometown’s iconic company, offering a shout-out of solidarity with the city, company and workers.
LeBron James says Goodyear Tire has been great for his city and for the country. He calls Goodyear an “unbelievable brand.” He commented to reporters in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where the NBA is playing during the pandemic.
Trump Wednesday called via Tweet for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The president inaccurately said the company had “announced a ban” on “Make America Great Again” caps.
