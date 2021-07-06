LeBron James gets heated over PA announcer’s call during son’s basketball game in Akron

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 12: Basketball Player LeBron James attends the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron’s own LeBron James was back in town this weekend for a game at his alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, but this time it was his son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. on the court.

As the game wrapped up, however, LeBron reportedly took issue with one of the comments made by the game’s announcer.

Bronny had drawn a foul and the person calling the game reportedly said the ref’s decision had to do with who his father was. LeBron reportedly took exception with that and told the announcer not to use his name during Bronny’s game, as he is his own person.

Watch part of the heated moment, which even stopped the game, in the video below:

As LeBron’s current team, the Los Angeles Lakers are long out of the NBA playoffs, the dad has had plenty of time to watch his son from the sidelines during summer high school basketball club games.

Bronny is going to be a junior in high school next year. His team reportedly ended up losing the game 73-69.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Tallest Horse in WI dies

Body found in Dayton woods

Mayor: Surfside death toll climbs to 28 with 117 still unaccounted for

I-75 SB shut down in Shelby County due to multi-vehicle crash

Ohio Task Force 1 coping with the mental toll of searching for remains in condo rubble

Ohio Task Force 1 back on task, sifting through the rubble, after partially-destroyed condo is demolished

More News