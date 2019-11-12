Breaking News
1 dead after crash involving semi and ambulance on I-70
Leapin’ lizard: California cop gets shocking surprise

by: NBC News

(KCRA)  A police officer was given quite a fright when a lizard leaped from a man’s coat during a search in Chico, California.

Body-camera video shared Sunday by the Chico Police Department shows an officer searching the man’s coat when she suddenly yelps and jumps away when the tiny reptile jumps near her.

“Terry, you gave me a heart attack! That is not OK!” the officer says while laughing.

