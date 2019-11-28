Leaked Star Wars script ends up on eBay

(NBC) – The script of the final Star Wars installment was nearly sold on eBay, potentially spoiling the finale for devoted fans.

The script for the highly anticipated new Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, was shockingly seen for sale on eBay.

And the culprit for the leak was revealed Wednesday to be stormtrooper-turned-resistance fighter John Boyega.

The British actor promises it was an accident.

He says he left his script under his bed.

And according to him a cleaner came in and put it up for sale for just 84 dollars.

Scripts for Star Wars movies are among the most closely guarded in the world.

