Latest coronavirus stimulus bill delayed

by: NBC News

(NBC News)  Another round of emergency funds could soon be on the way to struggling small businesses and hospitals across America.

The White House and Congressional leaders are still negotiating an interim coronavirus funding bill, including $310 billion for the small business Paycheck Protection Program that ran out of money within minutes of taking applications.

Just who got that money when it was first made available is prompting outrage.

Major restaurant chains like Potbelly, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Shake Shack received a combined $40 million, smaller businesses applied for loans with no luck.

Shake Shack now says it will return its $10 million loan.

The new bill is expected to include $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing, but no money for state or local governments.

