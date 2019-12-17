Latest and greatest holiday gifts for pets

(NBC) – Santa isn’t just bringing presents for the kids. There may also be something under the tree for our pets! In fact, pet parents will spend a record amount on furry friends this year. That number is inching higher thanks, in part, to more luxury and high-tech pet products.

Most pets made it on the “nice” list this year. 80 percent will be getting gifts, according to pet care site Rover.com.

A growing number of pet owners are opting for high-end accessories.

The Furbo is a two-way interactive camera for about 134 dollars, with video calling to see and talk to your pet remotely.

Wickedbone is a smart toy for 100 dollars. Controlled through an app, with auto-play and manual controls.

The Whistle 3 can keep tabs on troublemakers with GPS and activity tracking. It’s 100 dollars for the device and 10 dollars a month for the GPS feature.

There’s also DNA tests, designer duds, selfie phone accessories, even tv channels for pets!

But perhaps some of these luxury gifts are more for the owner than the pet, basics that will always be on their wishlist.

It’s a good time of the year to spoil your furry companion!

But be careful, the holidays can also be dangerous for pets. Keep treats out of reach; chocolate and an artificial sweetener called xylitol are toxic to animals.

Plants such as holly, mistletoe and lilies should also be kept away from pets.

