Last minute Mother’s Day gifts

(NBC News) Mother’s Day is this weekend, and this year it’s going to be a little different for most Americans.

If you were banking on getting a gift online, it’s likely too late, but there are still ways to make it special for mom.

As many dining rooms across the country limit capacity or remain closed restaurants are catering to customers staying in.

Check mom’s favorite local restaurants for special holiday offerings like a a chef-guided meal kit, or maybe a delivery brunch with a bouquet.

“It’s now possible to send and send a bottle of champagne, send some orange juice and your mom can set up a mimosa bar at home,” advises Eater’s Monica Burton.

Instagram is now offering food orders and gift cards directly through restaurants’ profiles, or you can order through an app like DoorDash.

Scheduled deliveries can be placed now and will arrive at the time of your chooosing. You can also order an “ASAP” delivery on Sunday, with food dropped at mom’s door in 45 minutes or less.

Whatever the gift, make it more personal with a call, note or virtual visit.