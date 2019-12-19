Last minute experience gift ideas

(NBC News) Time is running out to take care of holiday errands, but there is a new trend of gift giving that doesn’t involve any wrapping paper.
A new report from market research firm Mintel shows half of Americans prefer experience gifts to tangible ones. Those numbers are even higher for Gen-Z and Millennials.
Popular options include tickets to a concert or sporting event, cooking classes or even blowing off holiday stress in a “rage room.”
Travel is another popular gift, and massages or manicures are presents that pamper.

