Last minute experience gift ideas

(NBC News) Time is running out to take care of holiday errands, but there is a new trend of gift giving that doesn’t involve any wrapping paper.

A new report from market research firm Mintel shows half of Americans prefer experience gifts to tangible ones. Those numbers are even higher for Gen-Z and Millennials.

Popular options include tickets to a concert or sporting event, cooking classes or even blowing off holiday stress in a “rage room.”

Travel is another popular gift, and massages or manicures are presents that pamper.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.