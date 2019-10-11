KY Police: Man wanted after killing man, kidnapping wife, mother-in-law

(WAVE) Authorities across Kentucky are looking for a suspect they consider armed and dangerous after linking him to a homicide in Eminence.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Terry Allen Whitehouse, 37. Whitehouse is thought to be with his wife who he kidnapped after committing murder.

Whitehouse had just been released on his own recognizance from Shelby County Detention Center on Wednesday after being arrested for violating an emergency protection order.

Sgt. John Bailey of the Eminence police said at the request of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, an officer was sent to a home around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to perform a welfare check as part of a kidnapping case.

The officer, who was backed up by Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies, found an adult man dead from apparent trauma to the head.

