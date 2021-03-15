Kroger will require masks until all frontline grocery workers can receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several states have dropped or have plans to drop COVID-19 mask mandates, but Kroger, the country’s second-largest grocery employer, will not do so until all of their frontline workers can get a vaccine.

“To ensure the continued safety of our customers and associates, The Kroger Family of Companies will continue to require everyone in our stores across the country to wear masks until all our frontline grocery associates can receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” a Kroger spokesperson said via email Monday.

The Ohio-based company has been advocating for the prioritization of grocery store workers to receive the vaccine. Despite the CDC’s recommendation that they be among the first to receive the vaccine alongside teachers and police officers, only a handful of states have prioritized the group, according to the Washington Post. Ohio is not one of these states.

Ohio is in Phase 1C and Phase 2 of its vaccination plan which includes those 50 and older and:

People with ALS

Bone marrow transplant recipients

People with type 1 diabetes

Pregnant women

Those employed in child-care services

Those employed in the funeral services industry

Law enforcement and corrections officers

The Kroger Co.’s full statement about masks in stores: