Kroger reverses ban on Visa credit cards

by: CNN

Kroger

(CNN) – Kroger has reversed its ban on Visa credit cards.

Store officials say they will now take Visa at all locations. The supermarket chain banned the credit cards back in April, citing high fees charged to retailers.

At the time, Kroger said those fees inflate food prices which impacts customers.

