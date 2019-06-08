U.S. & World

Kroger recalls select frozen berries for possible Hep A contamination

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 12:10 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:10 PM EDT

Kroger is recalling frozen berries due to a possible Hepatitis A contamination. 

The berries were sold under the store's private selection brand. 

According to a release, Kroger was informed by the FDA that a sample of the frozen berries tested positive for Hep A.

There have been no reports of anyone getting sick, but the FDA advises consumers to not eat frozen fruit purchased from Kroger packaged under Kroger's "private selection" brand.

The products recalled are the 16 and 48-ounce  Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley and the 16-ounce Private Selection Frozen Blackberries.

