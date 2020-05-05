Kroger limits meat purchases

Live Now
(NBC) – Kroger stores in some areas of the country are limiting the amount of meat products that customers can purchase amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cincinnati-based grocery store chain is adding purchase limits for ground beef and fresh pork, though it’s not clear exactly the number of items each shopper will be limited to.

This comes after 22 meat processing plants across the country temporarily shuttered.

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order mandating that meat plants remain open, although some processors are experiencing challenges.

However, experts say it’s not necessary to hit the panic button just yet.

Kroger officials say they are confident in their ability to provide meat and seafood for their customers throughout the pandemic.

