Kroger launches prepared meal delivery service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats: Meet your newest rival.
Monday, Kroger announced it was partnering with an Indianapolis startup called “Clustertruck” to build “Kroger delivery kitchens.”
Kroger says customers will be able to order restaurant-style meals online from the so-called “dark” kitchens, and get their food delivered without delivery or service fees.
For now– the grocery chain is only launching the kitchens in four cities: Denver, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Carmel, Indiana.
If it all goes well, the service may expand to other cities.
