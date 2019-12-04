Kroger launches prepared meal delivery service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats: Meet your newest rival.

Monday, Kroger announced it was partnering with an Indianapolis startup called “Clustertruck” to build “Kroger delivery kitchens.”

Kroger says customers will be able to order restaurant-style meals online from the so-called “dark” kitchens, and get their food delivered without delivery or service fees.

For now– the grocery chain is only launching the kitchens in four cities: Denver, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Carmel, Indiana.

If it all goes well, the service may expand to other cities.

