Kroger issues cheese dip recall

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK)Kroger is recalling cheese dips sold at stores.

The recall affects stores located:

  • Virginia, 
  • West Virginia
  • The eastern portions of Tennessee, specifically Johnson City/Kingsport, 
  • Kentucky, specifically Ashland 
  • Ohio, specifically Belpre/Marietta/Proctorville

Kroger is issuing the recall because the cheese dip has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weak immune systems. 

Kroger says no customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.

Kroger was notified on July 31 by supplier Onions 52 the store had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been a part of the salmonella-related outbreak. 

Kroger was notified again on Aug. 1, bulk onions from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores and had been identified as receiving the affected product. Kroger determined several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020. This includes: 

ProductUPC
MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP207083-00000
MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP207181-00000
MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP207182-00000
MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP207185-00000
JARLSBERG DIP207201-00000
JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD216407-20000
PIMENTO CHEESE DIP226481-60000
DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP236293-70000
DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP236294-70000
DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP236295-70000
DELI JARLSBERG DIP237462-40000
JARLSBERG DIP247199-00000
DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP286292-70000
DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP286462-20000
DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD295095-50000
DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD295408-50000
DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD295409-50000

Kroger has removed from store shelves and the company has started its customer recall. Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.

The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to midnightMonday – Friday and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday – Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

