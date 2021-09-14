Kroger, Instacart launch 30-minute delivery service

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger launched a new 30-minute delivery service nationwide Monday.

The company partnered with Instacart’s virtual convenience store to launch the service, “Kroger Delivery Now.” Kroger said shoppers can choose among 25,000 items for meals, snacks, last-minute ingredients, over-the-counter medications, diapers and more – all delivered straight to their doorstep.



“Kroger Delivery Now is a game-changer for the e-commerce industry,” said Jenifer Moore, Corporate Affairs Manager. “The new service uniquely offers access to unmatched selection and value and delivers from early in the morning to late at night.”

The grocery store and Instacart first partnered in 2017 to offer shoppers two-hour grocery delivery. The companies expanded their partnership in 2019 to include alcohol delivery.



“Kroger Delivery Now reinforces our commitment to leading with fresh and accelerating with digital, as our customers increasingly expect fresh food on demand,” said Moore. “We’re excited to continue expanding our seamless grocery experience and providing our customers with what they need and want when it matters most – regardless how they choose to shop with us.”



To learn more about the Kroger Delivery Now service, visit Kroger.com/deliverynow or Instacart.com/kroger-delivery-now.