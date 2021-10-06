CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger Health plans to hire over 1,500 pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, patient care technicians, and nurse practitioners on Wednesday, October 6.

According to a release by the company, this nationwide virtual hiring event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. locally.

There will also be a hybrid hiring event at the same time on Wednesday, October 13, the company said on their website. This event will include both virtual and in-person interviews with the goal of filling approximately 2,000 positions in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.

“Kroger is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” said Jenifer Moore, division spokeswoman.

“It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in the Greater Cincinnati/Dayton region, we’re committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules,” Moore said. “We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be in-stock, fresh and friendly.”

To register for a hiring event, or to apply for open positions, click here.