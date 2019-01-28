Krispy Kreme unveils 'Conversation Doughnuts' in time for Valentine's Day
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (CNN) You can give your sweetheart a sweet message on a sweet item!
Krispy Kreme is unveiling new Conversation Doughnuts.
The company is selling its products with phrases written on them, just in time for Valentine's Day.
Among the messages: "Be Mine," "All the Feels," and "DM Me."
These edible heart-shaped treats feature four flavors inside -- cake batter, chocolate creme, raspberry-filled, and strawberries and creme.
The doughnuts make their debut on Wednesday and are available up to Valentine's Day.
