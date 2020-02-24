Krispy Kreme to launch ‘National Doughnut Delivery’

Live Now
(CNN/WDTN) – Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.

Starting Saturday Krispy Kreme will start a delivery service across the country. You have to be near one of the 350 U.S. locations though. And in most cases, you have to be 10 miles from a shop.

Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website and there’s a $5.00 fee.

Saturday is actually ‘Leap Day’ so to kick-off its new delivery service, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies with 10 miles of shops.

Unfortunately, there are no stores in the Miami Valley according to the\ Krispy Kreme site. You can click here for more details.

