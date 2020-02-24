Krispy Kreme to launch ‘National Doughnut Delivery’

(CNN/WDTN) – Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.
Starting Saturday Krispy Kreme will start a delivery service across the country. You have to be near one of the 350 U.S. locations though. And in most cases, you have to be 10 miles from a shop.
Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website and there’s a $5.00 fee.
Saturday is actually ‘Leap Day’ so to kick-off its new delivery service, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies with 10 miles of shops.
Unfortunately, there are no stores in the Miami Valley according to the\ Krispy Kreme site. You can click here for more details.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.