Krispy Kreme brings back pumpkin spice doughnut

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice glazed doughnut just in time for fall.
The chain says you can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spice flavored treat and trade it in for a doughnut, for free.
This year Krispy Kreme has three varieties to choose from: the pumpkin spice doughnut is filled with a specially-made cheesecake cream. There is also a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut and pumpkin spice cake doughnut.
But you better hurry, these treats won’t last long. They will only be available from September 2 through September 8.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.