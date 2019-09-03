Krispy Kreme brings back pumpkin spice doughnut

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice glazed doughnut just in time for fall.

The chain says you can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spice flavored treat and trade it in for a doughnut, for free.

This year Krispy Kreme has three varieties to choose from: the pumpkin spice doughnut is filled with a specially-made cheesecake cream. There is also a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut and pumpkin spice cake doughnut.

But you better hurry, these treats won’t last long. They will only be available from September 2 through September 8.

Our #PumpkinSpice Original Glazed Doughnut is back! 🙌🙌 Also introducing an all new Pumpkin Spice #OriginalFilled for one week only!​🍩



Plus, this year we’re offering Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection! You won't want to miss this deal 😉 – more info at https://t.co/uDV00tUUWE. pic.twitter.com/OCBdh5NllS — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 2, 2019

