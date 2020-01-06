SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Krispy Kreme wants to make your new year a little sweeter.
Behold their new Mini Doughnuts, which launched Monday and will be permanent additions to the menu.
They come in four varieties: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.
The mini doughnuts are modeled after the chain’s four most popular doughnuts and are 90 calories each, the company said.
To make things even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is inviting you to “cheat sweet” every Monday afternoon where participating locations will be hosting “Mini Monday Break.”
From 4-7 p.m. every Monday in January, you can get a free mini doughnut at any participating location.
To find a participating location near you, click here.
You can check out Krispy Kreme’s commercial featuring Shaq and the minis here:
Latest Stories:
- Beaver Valley Rd. to close for repairs, clean-up
- Harvey Weinstein arrives at court ahead of sex assault trial
- Krispy Kreme adds new Mini Doughnuts to menu
- Texas man searching for family of baby found on VHS tape at Goodwill store
- Woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off runaway camel, breaking arm during tour
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.