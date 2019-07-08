Kohl’s now accepting Amazon Returns

(WDTN) – If someone orders something from Amazon and want to return it, they now have a convenient option: return it to Kohl’s.
The partnership allows Amazon customers to return eligible Amazon items without a box or label. Kohl’s will then package and send return items back to Amazon return centers.
Kohl's and Amazon announced the July roll out of Amazon Returns in April after piloting the program in 100 stores in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Milwaukee.
